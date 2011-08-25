* New AMD CEO Rory Read was Lenovo president, COO

* He promises to be aggressive in adding mobile products

* AMD shares rise 0.5 pct (Adds comments from analyst, new CEO. Updates share activity)

By Jim Finkle and Sinead Carew

BOSTON/NEW YORK, Aug 25 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N on Thursday named a top executive with PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) as its new CEO, ending a search that the chipmaker began in January.

The world's No. 2 maker of computer microprocessors hired Rory Read, 49, from Lenovo, where he served as president and chief operating officer of the PC maker during a recent period of brisk growth.

He is under pressure to make AMD a player in developing chips for mobile devices, one of the few well performing areas for the hardware business. AMD wants to catch up with rivals including Intel Corp (INTC.O) and ARM Holdings ARM.L.

In a conference call with analysts, Read declined to provide specifics of his mobile strategy, but said he would act "just like a boxer."

He praised the company's workers, but said that there was still room for them to develop more of a "sense of urgency" about their work. "I think it's always great to go faster. Faster is always better. Bigger is better. Those are always good things," he said.

The chipmaker's shares rose 0.5 percent on a day when the Nasdaq fell by nearly 2 percent on relief that the position was finally filled.

"There's obviously some questions that need to be answered about how he envisions the smartphone market," said Williams Financial Group analyst Cody Acree.

The chipmaker's board ousted Read's predecessor, Dirk Meyer, over disappointment with AMD's limited success in developing products for the smartphone and mobile markets. Instead, the company focused on chips used in low-end netbook computers -- a market that has been hurt by tablets such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad.

AMD positioned Read as a turnaround expert and technology veteran who could lead the company into newer, faster-growing areas of the semiconductor market.

In the six months before AMD's hiring of Read, the company's shares fell 30 percent. Intel fell 7 percent during the same period.

The company credited Read for double-digit revenue growth and reversing operating losses at Lenovo, where he was promoted to president and COO in 2009. And it said that one of his achievements during a 23-year career at IBM (IBM.N) was turning around IBM's Business Consulting Services division.

AMD's shares rose 3 cents, or 0.47 percent, to $6.37 on New York Stock Exchange. (Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Robert MacMillan)