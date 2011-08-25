* New AMD CEO Rory Read was Lenovo president, COO
* He promises to be aggressive in adding mobile products
* AMD shares rise 0.5 pct
(Adds comments from analyst, new CEO. Updates share activity)
By Jim Finkle and Sinead Carew
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Aug 25 Advanced Micro Devices
Inc AMD.N on Thursday named a top executive with PC maker
Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) as its new CEO, ending a search that
the chipmaker began in January.
The world's No. 2 maker of computer microprocessors hired
Rory Read, 49, from Lenovo, where he served as president and
chief operating officer of the PC maker during a recent period
of brisk growth.
He is under pressure to make AMD a player in developing
chips for mobile devices, one of the few well performing areas
for the hardware business. AMD wants to catch up with rivals
including Intel Corp (INTC.O) and ARM Holdings ARM.L.
In a conference call with analysts, Read declined to
provide specifics of his mobile strategy, but said he would act
"just like a boxer."
He praised the company's workers, but said that there was
still room for them to develop more of a "sense of urgency"
about their work. "I think it's always great to go faster.
Faster is always better. Bigger is better. Those are always
good things," he said.
The chipmaker's shares rose 0.5 percent on a day when the
Nasdaq fell by nearly 2 percent on relief that the position was
finally filled.
"There's obviously some questions that need to be answered
about how he envisions the smartphone market," said Williams
Financial Group analyst Cody Acree.
The chipmaker's board ousted Read's predecessor, Dirk
Meyer, over disappointment with AMD's limited success in
developing products for the smartphone and mobile markets.
Instead, the company focused on chips used in low-end netbook
computers -- a market that has been hurt by tablets such as
Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad.
AMD positioned Read as a turnaround expert and technology
veteran who could lead the company into newer, faster-growing
areas of the semiconductor market.
In the six months before AMD's hiring of Read, the
company's shares fell 30 percent. Intel fell 7 percent during
the same period.
The company credited Read for double-digit revenue growth
and reversing operating losses at Lenovo, where he was promoted
to president and COO in 2009. And it said that one of his
achievements during a 23-year career at IBM (IBM.N) was turning
around IBM's Business Consulting Services division.
AMD's shares rose 3 cents, or 0.47 percent, to $6.37 on New
York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Robert
MacMillan)