By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 Chipmaker Advanced Micro
Devices announced the departure of three senior
executives on Monday following recent layoffs and the
appointment of a new CEO.
John Byrne, General Manager of AMD's Computing and Graphics
Business Group is leaving, as are Chief Marketing Officer
Colette LaForce and Chief Strategy Officer Raj Naik, the company
said in a press release.
AMD has seen its stock market value halved since 2011 as the
company lost market share to much-larger Intel Corp.
It has been expanding into new markets such as game consoles
and low-power servers, but progress has been slower than
demanded by Wall Street.
Lisa Su was promoted to Chief Executive Officer in October
after joining the company in 2012 as senior vice president and
general manager, global business units. She will take up Byrne's
duties as AMD looks for a replacement, the company said.
The Computing and Graphics Business Group includes AMD's
core business of processors for personal computers.
The changes are "part of implementing an optimal
organization design and leadership team to further sharpen our
execution and position AMD for growth," spokesman Drew Prairie
said in an email.
AMD also said its board of directors approved retention
awards for Chief Financial Officer Devinder Kumar and Chief
Technology Officer Mark Papermaster.
Following Su's appointment as CEO, the timing of which
surprised Wall Street, AMD announced it was cutting 7 percent of
its workforce.
Shares of AMD were down 0.76 percent in extended trade after
closing flat on Nasdaq.
