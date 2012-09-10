SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Advanced Micro Devices
unveiled an energy-efficient server platform aimed at
Big Data and cloud computing, the first major fruit of its
acquisition of SeaMicro this year as the chipmaker struggles to
diversify beyond a stagnant PC industry.
The new technology, which works with processors made by AMD
as well as Intel, has more bandwidth while using less
electricity than previous products, Andrew Feldman, formerly CEO
of SeaMicro and now at AMD, told reporters at an event.
AMD bought Silicon Valley startup SeaMicro in March for $334
million to gain a foothold in smaller, lower-power computer
servers, a potential area of growth as Internet services expand
and corporations look to save on electricity bills.
Its focus on low-power servers comes as ARM Holdings
, whose energy-efficient technology has become ubiquitous
in smartphones and tablets, turns its attention to data centers,
an area traditionally dominated by powerful "x86" chips made by
AMD and Intel.
AMD and Intel are both rushing to expand beyond their
traditional PC market as consumers increasingly turn to tablets
and smartphones.
The rapid adoption of cloud computing - where data and
applications are stored on or hosted on remote computers via the
Internet - is driving worldwide server demand.
AMD plans to market its chip technology along with
SeaMicro's platforms to its corporate partners: Hewlett Packard
, Dell Inc and IBM. It has said the
platforms consume a quarter of the power and take up a sixth of
the space of the typical servers that make up the massive
"farms" that corporations now maintain.