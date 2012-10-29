SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Advanced Micro Devices Inc plans to use technology from Britain's ARM Holdings Plc to make energy-efficient processors for servers, a growing business that the troubled chipmaker hopes will help offset the struggling PC industry.

AMD will expand its push into the small but growing microserver market, combining ARM's architecture typically used in smartphones with the x86 architecture common in servers, Chief Executive Officer Rory Read said on Monday.

"AMD is the only computing company on the planet that's introducing this ambidextrous architecture spanning both x86 and ARM ecosystems," he told reporters at an event.

One of Silicon Valley's oldest chipmakers, AMD is losing money and struggling to redefine itself as consumers increasingly favor tablets over laptops and as manufacturers worried about the economy hold off on building new PCs.

The company, which is a distant No. 2 to top chipmaker Intel Corp, announced this month it would slash 15 percent of its workforce, while devoting more resources to areas outside of its traditional PC business, including communications, industrial and gaming applications.