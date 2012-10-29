By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
plans to use technology from Britain's ARM Holdings Plc
to make energy-efficient processors for servers, a
growing business that the troubled chipmaker hopes will help
offset weakness in the struggling PC industry.
AMD will expand its push into the still-new microserver
market, combining ARM's architecture typically used in
smartphones with the x86 architecture common in PCs and servers,
Chief Executive Officer Rory Read said on Monday.
"AMD is the only computing company on the planet that's
introducing this ambidextrous architecture spanning both x86 and
ARM ecosystems," he told reporters at an event.
One of Silicon Valley's oldest chipmakers, AMD is losing
money and struggling to redefine itself as consumers
increasingly favor tablets over laptops and as manufacturers
worried about the economy hold off on building new PCs.
The company, which is a distant No. 2 to top chipmaker Intel
Corp, announced this month it would slash 15 percent of
its workforce, while devoting more resources to areas outside of
its traditional PC business, including communications,
industrial and gaming applications.
AMD's focus on microservers is a clear -- albeit indirect
-- bet on the proliferation of smartphones, tablets and other
personal computing devices.
"The data center is where we fundamentally think the growth
is going to be and where the innovation is going to be," said
Lisa Su, AMD's senior vice president and general manager, global
business units.
BATTERY FRIENDLY
Like Intel, Sunnyvale, California-based AMD was caught
flat-footed in recent years with the emergence and fast growth
of mobile devices like Apple's iPad.
Nearly all smartphones and tablets now use battery-friendly
technology licensed by ARM to chipmakers like Qualcomm and
Samsung Electronics.
AMD's adoption of ARM's technology comes as the British
company turns toward data centers, where servers using its
low-power technology are challenging the powerful Intel
processors that currently power most servers. AMD also makes
similar x86 server chips.
When it comes to web surfing on tablets, or analyzing
activities on Facebook in real time, data centers with many
small, low-power processors are more efficient than those with a
few large processors, said Patrick Moorhead, the head of Moor
Insights & Strategy.
"The new realm of servers is being driven by changes in
client devices like smartphones and tablets," Moorhead said.
"What mega-data center builders are doing now is trying to find
the most optimal architecture, and what they're looking at very
closely are microservers."
ARM has been working on its own 64-bit chip technology, a
standard suited to data centers that takes better advantage of
memory than its 32-bit chip technology used in smartphones and
tablets. Intel and AMD already use 64-bit technology in their
x86 server processors.
AMD executives said they will focus on 64-bit server chips
using ARM technology, with products expected in 2014. They said
AMD may eventually use ARM's technology for other kinds of chips
as well.
AMD has previously talked about plans to follow a strategy
of adding other companies' intellectual property to its future
chip designs, mixing and matching different technologies to suit
customers' needs.
Read, who left PC maker Lenovo last year to lead AMD, told
analysts on a recent quarterly conference call that he had
underestimated how quickly the PC industry was changing.
He said AMD must accelerate its shift toward designing
embedded chips for fast-growing markets like game consoles and
medical equipment.
"Get the business balanced, simplify the portfolio, lower
the cost base, then go after embedded (chips) . That's in the
tactical time frame," Read told Reuters in an interview, asked
about AMD's strategy for the next few months.
AMD expects its revenue to fall 10 percent in the current
quarter compared with the September quarter. Reflecting the
chipmaker's troubles, AMD's stock has fallen 59 percent over the
past year.
AMD took a step into the microserver market in March with
the acquisition of Silicon Valley startup SeaMicro for $334
million, But it is not the only company to bet on microservers.
Austin, Texas-based startup Calxeda is also focusing on
ARM-based processors for data centers and Intel is working on
low-powered versions of its x86 chips.
Dell and Hewlett-Packard have also said
they plan to sell ARM-based servers.
With years of execution setbacks also weighing on AMD, the
company is burning through cash, and industry analysts have
recently become concerned about future liquidity.
AMD's cash declined $279 million in the third quarter to
$1.48 billion. AMD said it was reducing its "optimal" cash
target to $1.1 million from $1.5 billion due to the business'
now smaller size.