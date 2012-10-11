Oct 11 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices estimated its third-quarter revenue will decline by 10 percent from the second quarter because of weaker-than-expected demand across all product lines.

The company had previously forecast third-quarter revenue to fall 1 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, from the second quarter.

AMD estimates third-quarter gross margin to be about 31 percent, down from its previous expectation of about 44 percent, due to an inventory write-down of about $100 million.