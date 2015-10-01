(Adds details on job cuts, share price)
Oct 1 Struggling chipmaker Advanced Micro
Devices Inc said it would cut about 500 jobs, or 5
percent of its global workforce, as it looks to rein in costs
amid weak demand for its chips used in personal computers and
intense competition.
AMD said it expects to take a charge of $42 million, with
$41 million of that recorded in the just-ended third quarter.
AMD said it expected savings of about $58 million in 2016
from the restructuring plan.
The restructuring includes outsourcing certain IT and
application development services, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1M4Dj2A)
AMD will cut white-collar jobs and is not shutting or idling
any fabricating operations, spokesman Drew Prairie said in an
e-mail to Reuters.
The job cuts will take place across AMD's global operations,
including Austin, Texas, and company headquarters in Sunnyvale,
California, Prairie said.
AMD had about 9,700 employees at the end of last year,
according to its latest annual filing from February.
AMD, which sells central processing units and graphics chips
used in personal computers, in July reported its second-quarter
revenue fell 35 percent from the year-earlier period, citing
weaker-than-expected demand for PCs.
The company has been shifting to gaming consoles and
low-power servers, but progress has lagged Wall Street
expectations due to intense competition from Intel Corp
and newer companies.
Shares of AMD were flat at $1.74 in after-hours trading.
