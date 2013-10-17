Marathon Petroleum sells assets to its MLP for $2 bln
March 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it sold some terminal, pipeline and storage assets to MPLX Inc, the master limited partnership that it spun off in 2012, for $2.02 billion.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Advanced Micro Devices reported a third-quarter net profit of $48 million, or 6 cents a share, compared to a net loss of $157 million or 21 cents a share in the year-ago quarter as the chipmaker turns to upcoming game consoles to offset slow demand for personal computers.
AMD said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue was $1.46 billion, compared to $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of $1.416 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
March 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it sold some terminal, pipeline and storage assets to MPLX Inc, the master limited partnership that it spun off in 2012, for $2.02 billion.
* Mainstreet Equity Corp adds depth to executive management team
* LivaNova Plc - estimated charges for restructuring $0.29 - $0.33 in 2017