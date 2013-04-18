(Adds details on results, analyst comment, after-hours stock
By Noel Randewich
April 18 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street's
expectations as it rushes to find new markets to offset its
declining core business of PC chips.
Like larger rival Intel Corp, AMD is trying to
refocus its business as sales of laptops languish and consumers
increasingly depend on smartphones and tablets.
It shares fell nearly 6 percent after the report, erasing
sudden gains in the last few minutes of the trading session.
AMD on Thursday reported revenue of $1.09 billion, down from
$1.59 billion in the year-ago quarter. It said June-quarter
revenue would rise 2 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, compared
with the March quarter.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.046
billion and June-quarter revenue of $1.071 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In a world of low expectations this is a decent report - a
solid beat off of low expectations," said Sanford Bernstein
analyst Stacy Rasgon.
When Intel posted its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, it also
gave a revenue forecast above expectations, betting on a
recovery in PC sales in the second half of the year.
While Intel has deep pockets to fund research on new
processors to catch up in tablets and smartphones, AMD faces
declining cash flows and a more modest balance sheet.
It is reducing operating expenses and refocusing its chip
technology on new markets like communications, microservers,
game consoles, digital signs and stripped-down "thin client"
computers.
AMD said in a statement it had a net loss of $146 million,
or 19 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss
of $590 million, or 80 cents a share, in the same quarter last
year.
Its adjusted loss per share was 13 cents. Analysts expected
18 cents.
AMD's stock fell 5.9 percent in extended trade, erasing a
sudden spike from negative territory in the last half hour of
normal trading that left it up 4.6 percent at $2.51 at close.
