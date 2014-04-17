(Adds analyst comment, background, paragraphs 2-8)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Advanced Micro Devices
Inc's first-quarter results beat expectations, sending
its shares higher as the chipmaker tries to replace dwindling
sales of PC chips with its processors for game consoles.
With the PC industry shrinking for eight straight quarter
due to consumers' preferences for tablets and smartphones, AMD
is expanding into new markets and aims to get half of its
revenue from new, fast-growing businesses by the end of 2015.
Chief among those efforts, the Sunnyvale, California,
company is supplying processors for Microsoft Corp and
Sony Corp's latest game consoles in a bid to make up
for its declining PC business.
"This is a company that's still in the midst of a very
long-term turnaround but you're seeing some successes," said
Ascendiant Capital analyst Cody Acree. "None of this is a flip
of a switch overnight. It's a plodding quarterly restructuring
that really is going to change who AMD is."
On Wednesday, Sony said it sold more than 7 million
PlayStation 4 videogame consoles in just over four months to
April 6, double the number of the older version, PlayStation 3,
sold in about the same time frame after its launch.
AMD is also planning this year to launch low-power server
chips to compete in data centers against Intel's high-end Xeon
processors.
WALL STREET WARY
Chip heavyweight Intel on Tuesday posted quarterly
results that reinforced some analysts' expectations that the PC
industry's decline may be close to hitting bottom.
But Wall Street has been wary of AMD's chances of
successfully restructuring into new markets and weathering the
PC industry's troubles. Twenty-one analysts tracked by Thomson
Reuters give AMD's stock neutral or negative ratings, while just
six are positive.
AMD on Thursday reported a net loss of $20 million, or 3
cents per share, for the March quarter, compared with a loss of
$146 million, or 19 cents per share a year earlier.
But excluding items, AMD earned 2 cents per share, better
than the zero cents per share expected by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 28 percent to $1.40 billion in the first
quarter.
AMD said second-quarter revenue would rise 3 percent, plus
or minus 3 percent, from the March quarter. That would be about
$1.442 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.34 billion in
the first quarter and $1.36 billion in the second quarter.
Shares of AMD rose 5 percent in extended trade after closing
down 1.86 percent at $3.69.
