Jan 21 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, as sales of new gaming consoles offset falling demand for personal computers.

Net profit was $89 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 28, compared with a loss of $473 million, or 63 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, AMD earned 6 cents per share.

Revenue rose 37 percent to $1.59 billion.