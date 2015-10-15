US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower, investors wary of Trump-Xi meet
* Futures down: Dow 58 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 22.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Oct 15 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc's revenue fell for the fifth straight quarter due to continued weak demand from PC makers for its processors.
The company posted a net loss of $197 million, or 25 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 26, compared with net income of $17 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 25.8 percent to $1.06 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
