Aug 7 AMEC Plc :

* Order book of 4.2 billion stg, up 16 pct on underlying basis

* Interim dividend per share up 10 pct to 14.8 pence per share

* H1 underlying revenue up 4 pct and EBITA up 5 pct

* H1 reported revenue 1.86 billion stg, EBITA 152 million stg

* Expected full year impact on reported numbers of stronger sterling remains of about 250 million stg on revenue and 25 million stg on EBITA

* Offer for Foster Wheeler expected to complete in early Q4