Oct 3 Amec Plc

* Trading since then has been in line with expectations, group's outlook remains unchanged and financial position of group remains strong.

* Underlying h1 revenue growth of 4 percent and stable margins in first half

* Amec continues to see less greenfield activity in some of group's key upstream oil and gas markets, which is partially offsetting strong growth from clean energy and middle eastern oil & gas

* Amec expects to see modest underlying revenue (1) growth in 2014 for its existing operations, led by ongoing strength in clean energy market and middle eastern oil and gas.

* Actual exchange rates year to date, and forecast average north american exchange rates for remainder of 2014, continue to be less favourable than 2013