* AMEC says demand from oil, mining customers strong
* Oil service firms Hunting, Lamprell on track to meet 2011
LONDON, Nov 17 British engineer AMEC
said demand from its customers in the oil and gas and
mining sectors remained strong and it was confident of future
growth, shrugging off the economic uncertainty which is
hampering consumer-facing businesses.
AMEC, which designs and builds infrastructure for the oil
and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, said on
Thursday that recent contract wins in the UK, Australia and
South Africa reflected the buoyancy of the resource sector.
"Although we remain alert to the current macro-economic
uncertainty, demand for our services and investment in our end
markets remain strong and we are confident that this will
support continued growth," Chief Executive Samir Brikho said in
a statement.
The positive outlook from the resource sector was echoed by
Britain's Hunting, an oil and gas well equipment firm,
and oil rig maker Lamprell, which both said they were on
track to meet market expectations for 2011.
"The economic climate in Europe and the Americas continues
to have minimal impact on the demand for energy. Rig counts
within the company's various operating regions have risen with
operators' drilling plans for 2012 currently remaining steady,"
said Hunting's Chief Executive Dennis Proctor.
Lamprell said it was confident on future growth given recent
high levels of enquiries for its services.
In contrast, a clutch of consumer-facing British companies
have issued grim outlooks in recent days as disposable incomes
are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures.
Shares in FTSE 100 firm AMEC, which have risen 7 percent in
the last month outperforming Britain's bluechip index by
4 percent, closed at 924.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
company at about 3.1 billion pounds ($4.9 billion).
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Lorraine Turner)