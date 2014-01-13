BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
Jan 13 Amec : * Shares open 2.41 percent down at 1057 pence after it makes $3 billion offer
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.