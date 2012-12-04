METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
LONDON Dec 4 Amec : * Amec awarded $528 million new refinery contract * Project management contract by the kuwait national petroleum co for a new oil
refinery at al zour, kuwait. * contract is expected to create around 300 new jobs for AMEC
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.