METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
* Contract with edf
* Nine year agreement (five years plus two optional two-year periods) is currently one of largest project management contracts within uk nuclear industry and is worth up to £15 million a year. Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.