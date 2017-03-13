Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
March 13 Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 bln pounds ($2.69 billion).
The all-stock deal for 5.64 pounds per share represents a 15.3 percent premium to Amec Foster's Friday close of 489.2 pence.
Amec Foster shareholders will receive 0.75 of new Wood Group share for each share held, the company said. ($1 = 0.8184 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BERLIN, June 16 The leader of the Green Left party in the Netherlands said on Friday that he did not think the country's coal-fired power plants would close by the end of the next governing period.
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexico is looking forward to its next round of offshore oil auctions on Monday with guarded optimism thanks to robust interest from oil majors for the shallow-water tenders.