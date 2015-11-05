Nov 5 Oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc raised its cost-savings target for the year and cut its dividend by half, pressured by the slump in oil prices.

The company said it raised its cost-savings target by $55 million to $180 million by 2017.

Amec Foster said it would recommend a final dividend of 14.2 pence, half the amount announced a year earlier. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)