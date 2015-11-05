* Co says will halve dividend payouts
By Mamidipudi Soumithri
Nov 5 British oil and gas services company Amec
Foster Wheeler Plc halved its dividend and forecast
lower margins in the second half of the year as depressed oil
prices force customers to rein in spending.
The company, which said it would consider exiting some
markets, lost about a quarter of its market value in morning
trading on Thursday. Its London-listed stock was at its lowest
in six-and-a-half years.
Amec said it would recommend a final 2015 dividend of 14.2
pence, half the amount it paid a year earlier.
With oil prices set to remain "lower for even longer", Chief
Financial Officer Ian McHoul said the company would have been
unable to generate enough cash to cover its previous dividend.
"We would have to borrow to cover the (previous) dividend
each year," he told Reuters. "That is unsustainable."
McHoul said he expected the dividend cut to save Amec about
85 million pounds ($131 million) a year.
Like other oil equipment and services companies, Amec has
been hit by a drop in spending from customers, which have
tightened their purse strings to cope with oil prices that have
more than halved from their 2014 peak.
Hunting Plc this week forecast a sharp fall in
profit from continuing operations, while engineering firm Weir
Group Plc said it would cut 400 more jobs.
Europe's oil majors have reduced 2015 spending programmes by
about 15 percent to near $107 billion, and more cuts are seen
next year.
Amec said on Thursday that it expected second-half margins
to be lower than in the first half of the year.
The company also raised its cost-savings target by $55
million to $180 million by 2017, having identified additional
savings from general expenses and support functions.
The company added that it was "reviewing low-growth parts of
our business with a view to driving an underlying improvement or
an exit of those positions".
McHoul declined to identify which businesses or markets were
under review.
Amec reported pro-forma scope revenue - which excludes some
procurement charges - of 3.87 billion pounds for the nine months
ended Sept. 30. This was 1.8 percent less than a year earlier.
The company's shares were down 24 percent at 566.86 pence at
1215 GMT, on track for their biggest ever one-day decline.
Earlier, they hit 550 pence, their lowest since April 2009.
($1 = 0.6501 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Robin Paxton)