Aug 27 Oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc reported a 12 percent fall in first-half pretax profit, hurt by the slump in oil prices and said it expected trading margins to fall further.

Pretax profit fell to 73 million pounds ($113.06 million) for the first six months to June 30, from 83 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6457 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)