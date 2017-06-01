KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 1 British oil and gas
services company Amec Foster Wheeler said on Thursday
it won a contract to provide design and project management for
the expansion of Saudi Aramco's Marjan offshore oilfield.
Amec Foster Wheeler during the five-year contract will
deliver pre-front end engineering and design (pre-FEED), FEED,
overall programme management and other support services for an
additional 300,000 barrels per day gas-oil separation train, it
said in a statement.
It will offer the same services for a new gas processing
plant, a cogeneration facility and changes to an existing
facility to add natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation
capacity.
The company did not provide details on the value of the
contract or cost of the work involved.
