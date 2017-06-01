KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 1 British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler said on Thursday it won a contract to provide design and project management for the expansion of Saudi Aramco's Marjan offshore oilfield.

Amec Foster Wheeler during the five-year contract will deliver pre-front end engineering and design (pre-FEED), FEED, overall programme management and other support services for an additional 300,000 barrels per day gas-oil separation train, it said in a statement.

It will offer the same services for a new gas processing plant, a cogeneration facility and changes to an existing facility to add natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation capacity.

The company did not provide details on the value of the contract or cost of the work involved. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Rania El Gamal and Jason Neely)