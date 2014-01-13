BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
LONDON Jan 13 British engineer Amec said on Monday it had provisionally agreed to buy Foster Wheeler in a cash and share deal that values the Swiss-based engineer at 1.9 billion pounds ($3.13 billion).
It said Foster Wheeler shareholders would receive approximately 0.9 Amec shares and $16 in cash, representing $32 for each Foster Wheeler share. The cash component of the offer, $1.595 billion, will be financed by Amec's existing cash resources and new debt financing, Amec said.
If the possible offer is completed, Foster Wheeler would hold shares in Amec representing 23 percent of the enlarged company, and Amec would seek a U.S. listing in connection with the transaction, the company said.
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.