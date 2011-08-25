* AMEC seeing strong demand in the North Sea, mining

* Intends to resume full activity in Libya

* Oil services firm Hunting also boosted by North Sea (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Aug 25 British engineer AMEC said buoyant activity in the energy fields of the UK's North Sea and growth in the mining, nuclear and renewables sectors helped it post higher first-half core earnings and bolstered its order intake.

AMEC, which designs and builds infrastructure for the oil and gas, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, reported earnings of 122 million pounds ($200 million)on revenue 4 percent higher at 1.48 billion pounds.

Its order book was 3.4 billion pounds, up from 3.25 billion pounds in April, although slightly down on a year ago because of an expected reduction in a U.S. contract.

Chief Executive Samir Brikho told reporters that AMEC was benefiting from "unbelievable" growth in mining, as well as shifts towards renewable energy and a still active North Sea, where it won contracts from BP and BG , despite tax changes that companies feared would curtail investment.

"The world needs energy and needs power, the question is 'how is that power going to be supplied?'" he said.

"Some countries are going to continue with nuclear but many countries are putting quite a lot into renewable energy.

"That is exactly where AMEC has been positioning itself; in the right sectors in the right geographies to capture those possibilities."

BACK IN LIBYA

Brikho said the company would resume full activity in Libya. "As soon as things settle down we will come back," he said. "We see Libya and Iraq as great opportunities for us."

The company said it expected new contract awards to support future growth despite increased economic uncertainty, and margins were expected to be maintained at about 9 percent.

AMEC, which bought U.S. firm MACTEC for $280 million in May, raised its dividend by 40 percent to 10.2 pence a share.

Shares in the group reversed early gains to trade 0.9 percent lower at 907 pence by 0834 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent firmer FTSE 100 index .

Analysts at Investec, who have a "buy" rating on the stock, said the results were broadly in line with consensus.

"Management reiterating around '9 percent' margin comment and dividend growth demonstrates future confidence, albeit we do note a slight cautious tone over the near term given current market activity," they said.

Also on Thursday, oil and gas services company Hunting reported a 30 percent rise in first half revenue to 251.3 million pounds and 22 percent higher adjusted operating profit of 23 million pounds.

The results were broadly in line with numbers flagged by the company when it announced the acquisition of Titan Group earlier this month.

Finance Director Peter Rose said the company was seeing continuing strong demand, although well intervention was slightly lower due to regulatory issues in the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's deferrals rather than cancellations (in the Gulf of Mexico)," he said in an interview.

"The oil and gas price has come off a bit, but demand for our product and services continues."

Echoing comments made by AMEC, he said activity in the UK North Sea remained strong.

"The market got a bit of a fright with the supplementary tax that the Chancellor announced (in March), but that seems to have been accepted by the industry."

Its share fell 0.4 percent to 654 pence. ($1=0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Cowell)