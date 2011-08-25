* AMEC seeing strong demand in the North Sea, mining
* Intends to resume full activity in Libya
* Oil services firm Hunting also boosted by North Sea
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 25 British engineer AMEC
said buoyant activity in the energy fields of the UK's North Sea
and growth in the mining, nuclear and renewables sectors helped
it post higher first-half core earnings and bolstered its order
intake.
AMEC, which designs and builds infrastructure for the oil
and gas, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, reported earnings
of 122 million pounds ($200 million)on revenue 4 percent higher
at 1.48 billion pounds.
Its order book was 3.4 billion pounds, up from 3.25 billion
pounds in April, although slightly down on a year ago because of
an expected reduction in a U.S. contract.
Chief Executive Samir Brikho told reporters that AMEC was
benefiting from "unbelievable" growth in mining, as well as
shifts towards renewable energy and a still active North Sea,
where it won contracts from BP and BG , despite tax
changes that companies feared would curtail investment.
"The world needs energy and needs power, the question is
'how is that power going to be supplied?'" he said.
"Some countries are going to continue with nuclear but many
countries are putting quite a lot into renewable energy.
"That is exactly where AMEC has been positioning itself; in
the right sectors in the right geographies to capture those
possibilities."
BACK IN LIBYA
Brikho said the company would resume full activity in Libya.
"As soon as things settle down we will come back," he said. "We
see Libya and Iraq as great opportunities for us."
The company said it expected new contract awards to support
future growth despite increased economic uncertainty, and
margins were expected to be maintained at about 9 percent.
AMEC, which bought U.S. firm MACTEC for $280 million in
May, raised its dividend by 40 percent to 10.2 pence a share.
Shares in the group reversed early gains to trade 0.9
percent lower at 907 pence by 0834 GMT, underperforming a 0.4
percent firmer FTSE 100 index .
Analysts at Investec, who have a "buy" rating on the stock,
said the results were broadly in line with consensus.
"Management reiterating around '9 percent' margin comment
and dividend growth demonstrates future confidence, albeit we do
note a slight cautious tone over the near term given current
market activity," they said.
Also on Thursday, oil and gas services company Hunting
reported a 30 percent rise in first half revenue to
251.3 million pounds and 22 percent higher adjusted operating
profit of 23 million pounds.
The results were broadly in line with numbers flagged by the
company when it announced the acquisition of Titan Group earlier
this month.
Finance Director Peter Rose said the company was seeing
continuing strong demand, although well intervention was
slightly lower due to regulatory issues in the Gulf of Mexico.
"It's deferrals rather than cancellations (in the Gulf of
Mexico)," he said in an interview.
"The oil and gas price has come off a bit, but demand for
our product and services continues."
Echoing comments made by AMEC, he said activity in the UK
North Sea remained strong.
"The market got a bit of a fright with the supplementary tax
that the Chancellor announced (in March), but that seems to have
been accepted by the industry."
Its share fell 0.4 percent to 654 pence.
($1=0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David
Cowell)