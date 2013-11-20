(Corrects Gulf of Mexico to U.S. renewables in lead)
LONDON Nov 19 British engineering firm Amec
said on Tuesday it was on track to meet 2013 guidance
boosted by strong performances in the UK North Sea and the U.S.
renewables market.
The group said its pipeline for acquisition "remains
strong," and reiterated that it would consider returning cash to
shareholders this quarter if no acquisitions are made.
The company, which provides services and equipment for the
oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors,
revised down its revenue target in August saying it expected
2013 revenue to be flat on last year due to weakness in its
mining division, having earlier forecast low-to-mid single digit
growth.
Amec did not give a forecast for revenue or profit, but
analyst consensus estimates 2013 core profit (EBITA) of 344
million pounds ($554.3 million) with revenue of 4.1 billion
pounds.
($1 = 0.6206 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, Editing by Paul Sandle)