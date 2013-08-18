LONDON Aug 18 British engineer Amec is
eyeing an 800 million pound bid for London-listed peer Kentz
as the group attempts to grow its oil and gas division,
according to a report on Sunday.
Amec, which provides services and equipment for the oil and
gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, approached
Kentz in July over a potential deal, the Mail on Sunday reported
without naming the source.
Germany-based M+W Group have also shown an interest, the
report said.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters any
potential deal was likely to be significantly lower than the
reported 700 pence a share figure.
Amec told reporters at the start of the month it was looking
to make acquisitions in the second half in the oil and gas
sector, and if no deals were forthcoming it would consider a
cash return for shareholders.
Kentz, a FTSE 250 company with a market cap of 561 million
pounds, listed in 2008 and has grown rapidly into a diversified
construction company with mining, oil and gas, and
infrastructure projects all over the globe.
In an interview with Reuters in July, Kentz Chief Executive
Christian Brown said the firm was looking for engineering
acquisitions itself.
Kentz and Amec both declined to comment on the report.