LONDON Aug 19 British engineer AMEC said on Monday it had made a takeover bid for London-listed peer Kentz at 565 to 580 pence per share, going head to head with M+W Group which also made a bid for the firm.

The Amec offer made on Aug. 5 was rejected by the board of Kentz, AMEC said in a statement. The M+W bid was also rejected.

The approach follows a previous bid in June which was also rejected.

AMEC said the acquisition would "extend AMEC's geographic footprint in the Growth Regions, increase the range of services offered to clients, and enhance AMEC's position in two of its core markets; oil & gas and mining."