Oct 3 British engineering firm Amec Plc
said it expected to see "modest" underlying revenue growth in
2014, but kept its full-year outlook unchanged.
The company said less greenfield activity in some of its key
upstream oil and gas markets was partially offsetting strong
growth from its clean energy and middle eastern oil & gas
businesses.
Amec's London-listed stock was up 2.9 percent at 1,076 pence
at 0818 GMT, making it one of Friday morning's biggest
percentage gainers on the FTSE-250 index.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Alexander Brooks said the shares
had been weak over the past month and the fact that trading was
"unchanged" suggested that this weakness in the stock was
unjustified.
In August, the company cut its revenue forecast as customers
cut back on oil and gas exploration.
Amec reiterated that margins would be slightly lower
compared to last year and said profit and cash flows would be
weighted to the second half of the year ending Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Richa Naidu in Bangalore;
Editing by Sunil Nair)