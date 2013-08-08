LONDON Aug 8 British engineering firm AMEC reported a 4 percent rise in first half core profit, short of analyst expectations, as weakness in its European division offset gains elsewhere.

AMEC, which provides services and equipment for the oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, increased its interim dividend by 15 percent to 13.5 pence.

Margins, which had declined last year due to increased procurement activity, rose in the first half to 7.9 percent, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it expected revenue this year to be in line with 2012.

Amec stock has been hit by profit warnings at larger competitors Aker and Saipem, but has recovered in the past month with shares now broadly flat since January.