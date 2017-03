Aug 7 British engineering and project management firm Amec Plc reported a 30 percent fall in first-half pretax profit, as a strong pound overshadowed an increase in orders.

The company announced an interim dividend of 14.8 pence per share, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Pretax profit fell to 83 million pounds ($140 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 118 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)