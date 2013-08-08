* H1 core profit (EBITA) 158 million pounds vs f'cast 163
million
* Revenue lower on weakness in mining division
* Increases interim dividend by 15 percent to 13.5p
* Brings forward 100 pence EPS target to 2014 from 2015
* Shares down 1.5 percent
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Aug 8 British engineering firm AMEC Plc
cut its revenue outlook for the year after first-half
sales fell and core profit missed forecasts, due to falling
demand in the mining sector.
The company, which provides services and equipment for the
oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, said
on Thursday it expected 2013 revenue to be in line with the
previous year, having earlier forecast low-to-mid single digit
growth.
"The reason for the down-tuning of the guidance is really
about mining," Chief Financial Officer Ian McHoul said on a call
with reporters. "Mining was down 25 percent and we're not seeing
very much cause for change in the second half."
Lower metal prices have forced miners to cut costs, often by
delaying new projects, hitting mining equipment makers such as
Caterpillar and Sandvik who have reported
falls in order bookings.
Shares in AMEC opened down 1.5 percent.
Core profit (EBITA) rose 4 percent to 158 million pounds
($245.2 million), shy of analysts forecast of 163 million based
on a poll of 12 analysts conducted by Amec.
But in a show of broader confidence, the company said it
would increase its interim dividend by 15 percent to 13.5 pence
per share and brought forward its target of achieving earnings
per share of 100 pence by a year to 2014.
"This is the good news which we are trying to share ... We
are not just going to achieve our target, we are going to
achieve it ahead of time," Chief Executive Samir Brikho said on
the call.
The company also said it remained in the hunt for an
acquisition in the oil and gas division and that if no deal was
forthcoming it would consider a cash return to shareholders in
the fourth quarter.
Margins, which had declined last year due to increased
procurement activity, rose in the first half to 7.9 percent.
Amec stock has recovered in the past month to be broadly
flat since January, after being hit by profit warnings at oil
services companies Aker and Saipem as well
as weakness in the mining sector.