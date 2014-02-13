LONDON Feb 13 British engineering firm Amec
said on Thursday its full year core profit for 2013 was
343 million pounds, in line with analysts' expectations, due to
a strong performance from its oil and gas business in the North
Sea and Middle East.
The company, which provides services and equipment for the
oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, said
its order book was at a record level of 4.1 billion pounds.
Revenue for 2013 was 4 billion pounds. Analyst consensus,
provided by the company, had put core profit at 340 million
pounds from revenue of 4.1 billion pounds.
The group also confirmed that its offer for foster Wheeler
was now a firm, recommended deal.