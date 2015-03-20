PARIS, March 20 Aircraft leasing company Amedeo may sign up two customers for the Airbus A380 this year, its chief executive told Reuters.

The Dublin-based company ordered 20 superjumbos last year and says it is confident of placing the world's largest jetliner with airlines after a period of slow A380 activity.

"I see two possible customers in 2015. We are quite close in some places," chief executive Mark Lapidus told Reuters.

"Some re-ordering is on the cards too but we are certainly focusing on new customers. We are looking both East and West."

Turkish Airlines is in talks to obtain 10 or more A380s, two people familiar with the matter said in January. . Airbus and Amedeo declined comment on specific airlines.

Founded in 2013 and backed by U.S. private equity firm Pine Brook Partners, Amedeo owns or manages 14 A380s on top of last year's 20-plane order. All 14 are operated by Dubai's Emirates.

For the 20 new jets, it has a co-operation deal with Airbus making Amedeo an "extended marketing operation," Lapidus said.

The companies have not outlined the way this works but industry sources say they have an informal understanding to try to split new A380 business, so that roughly half would be bought and half leased via Amedeo, though this would be up to airlines.

Lapidus is challenging airlines to open their eyes to what he sees as a money-spinner when configured and marketed in the right way, though none of the planes has been placed so far.

Many airline bosses put faith in revenue management systems that tell them whether adding capacity will reduce yields, but fail to factor in the stimulus of additional marketing, he said.

For example, when Emirates opened a Boston route in 2013, it sponsored the Americas Cup, creating demand for A380 seats that classic computer algorithms would have missed, he said.

"We are driving the idea that it is not complicated what Emirates is doing in terms of stimulating demand," he added.

"We need to look at the disconnect between revenue management and marketing," Lapidus said, adding that "some of the yield management systems that airlines are proud of were built 15-20 years ago and are probably out of date."

An alternative sales pitch is aimed at airlines looking to consolidate capacity rather than capture growth.

When replacing two smaller Boeing 777s with one A380, as British Airways has done on London-Los Angeles, airlines can save some $33 million a year, Lapidus estimated.

Boeing's plans for a revamped 777-9X from 2020 would shave that to $26 million, "still a very large number," he said.

Boeing officials say the 525-seat A380 cannot keep up with a trend towards smaller, efficient twinjets and insist the 777-9X has lower comparable operating costs.

Lapidus meanwhile wants a clean break with early A380 marketing that made lavish use of space in favour of adding more seats in a harmonised layout, driving up profit per seat.

"Almost every current operator has too few seats on the plane. The A380 wins on everything once properly configured," he said. Amedeo says the jet can carry 600 passengers in a 4-class layout without loss of comfort. That's based on having 11 rather than 10 seats across in the main-deck's Economy section.

Some analysts say it is the challenge of filling the plane that puts airlines off. Airbus is considering whether to revamp the A380 with newer engines, a move that could reduce risk by lowering the number of seats airlines must sell to break even.

Still, Lapidus aims to persuade airline CEOs to take a fresh look at the plane whatever its future shape.

"There is a lack of maturity in airline thinking about the A380," he said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Keith Weir)