By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, July 10 Banks have arranged up to 500 million euros ($559.30 million) of leveraged loans to back the acquisition of a majority stake in German laboratory services company amedes Group by Antin Infrastructure Partners, banking sources said on Friday.

Antin agreed to buy the stake from buyout group General Atlantic for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

The financing is being arranged by Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Credit Agricole, according to the statement.

The senior leveraged loans will comprise around 400 million euros of term loans, equating to around 5 times amedes' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 80 million euros, the banking sources said.

The financing will also include undrawn term loans, the sources said.

The loans will be syndicated to institutional investors and are expected to launch towards the end of July, the sources said.

Antin was not immediately available to comment.

Hamburg-based amedes has 3,500 employees, 35 laboratories and 27 medical practices across Germany and Belgium. ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)