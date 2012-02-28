* Q4 EPS $0.15 vs $0.77 a year ago
* Q4 rev $370.7 mln vs $388.7 mln last year
* Sees FY12 EPS $0.95-$1.10
* Sees FY12 rev $1.47 bln to $1.52 bln
Feb 28 Home healthcare provider Amedisys
Inc posted a lower quarterly profit hurt by
reimbursement cuts and new regulatory requirements.
For fiscal 2012, the company forecast a profit of 95 cents
per share to $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion to
$1.52 billion.
Fourth-quarter net income was $4.3 million, or 15 cents a
share, compared with $22.1 million, or 77 cents a share, a year
ago.
Net service revenue fell about 5 percent to $370.7 million.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company's shares, which
have fallen 64 percent in the last one year, closed at $12.93 on
Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)