Nov 12 Home healthcare provider Amedisys Inc reported a quarterly loss, mainly due to a $150 million charge for the tentative settlement of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Results were impacted by soft volume in both our home health and hospice business units and higher costs, primarily in our home health cost of revenue line," Chief Executive William Borne said in a statement.

The company's net loss from continuing operations was $90.4 million, or $2.87 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with earnings of $10.4 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 1 cent per share.