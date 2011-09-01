By Isabell Witt
LONDON, Sept 1 Private equity firms Advent
International, Carlyle Group and CVC are due
to bid for Swiss-German private hospital operator Ameos, several
people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
Owner Quadriga Capital, the Germany-based private equity
firm, is expecting final bids for Ameos by Sept. 9, the people
said. Commerzbank is coordinating the sales process. Another
person with direct knowledge said that private equity firm Bain
Capital is also taking a closer look at Ameos but has not yet
decided if it will bid.
None of the parties involved could be reached for comment.
A club of banks are working on arranging senior secured
loans for the potential leveraged buyout (LBO), with the debt
expected to amount to around four times the company's 45 million
to 50 million euro ($64.1 million to $71.2 million) earnings
before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the
people added.
The debt will include two term loans and an acquisition
facility for the company to continue to grow by acquiring
hospital clinics, the people said.
Headquartered in Zurich, Ameos was founded in 2002 by Dr
Axel Paeger and Martin Kerres and operates around 48 private
hospitals and psychiatric clinics at 24 locations in Germany.
Ameos said in July that it was looking into a potential
capital increase to further grow the business.
($1 = 0.702 Euros)
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Additional reporting by Peter
Maushagen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)