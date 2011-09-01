LONDON, Sept 1 Private equity firms Advent International, Carlyle Group and CVC are due to bid for Swiss-German private hospital operator Ameos, several people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Owner Quadriga Capital, the Germany-based private equity firm, is expecting final bids for Ameos by Sept. 9, the people said. Commerzbank is coordinating the sales process. Another person with direct knowledge said that private equity firm Bain Capital is also taking a closer look at Ameos but has not yet decided if it will bid.

None of the parties involved could be reached for comment.

A club of banks are working on arranging senior secured loans for the potential leveraged buyout (LBO), with the debt expected to amount to around four times the company's 45 million to 50 million euro ($64.1 million to $71.2 million) earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the people added.

The debt will include two term loans and an acquisition facility for the company to continue to grow by acquiring hospital clinics, the people said.

Headquartered in Zurich, Ameos was founded in 2002 by Dr Axel Paeger and Martin Kerres and operates around 48 private hospitals and psychiatric clinics at 24 locations in Germany.

Ameos said in July that it was looking into a potential capital increase to further grow the business. ($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)