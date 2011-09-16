By Isabell Witt
| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 Private equity firms Advent
International and Carlyle Group are the last two remaining
bidders for Swiss-German private hospital operator Ameos,
sources closed to the deal said on Friday.
CVC Capital Partners , previously interested in
bidding for the group, has pulled out of the auction process,
the sources said.
Owner Quadriga Capital, the Germany-based private equity
firm, is now expecting fully funded final bids for the business
by the end of September, the sources said. Commerzbank has been
coordinating the sales process.
Advent and Carlyle declined to comment, while Quadriga
Capital could not be reached for comment.
A club of banks are working on arranging senior loans for
the potential leveraged buyout, with the debt expected to amount
to around 4 times the company's 45-50 million euros ($62-469
million) earnings before interest tax depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA).
Headquartered in Zurich, Ameos was founded in 2002 by Axel
Paeger and Martin Kerres and operates around 48 private
hospitals and psychiatric clinics at 24 locations in Germany.
Ameos said in July it was looking into a potential capital
increase to further grow the business.
($1 = 0.722 euro)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)