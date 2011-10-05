LONDON Oct 5 Quadriga Capital has put the sale
of its Swiss-German private hospital operator Ameos on hold
after disagreement over the price, sources close to the deal
said on Wednesday.
Private equity firms Advent International and Carlyle Group
were the last two remaining bidders, sources had said
previously.
Debt financing from a club of banks to support a buyout was
in place for both investors, the source said.
None of the parties involved could be reached for comment.
In July, Quadriga Capital, the Germany-based private equity
firm, put Ameos up for sale with Commerzbank coordinating the
process. Ameos said in July it was looking into a potential
capital increase to further grow the business. This is still an
option in the form of raising debt financing, the sources said.
Headquartered in Zurich, Ameos was founded in 2002 by Axel
Paeger and Martin Kerres and operates around 48 private
hospitals and psychiatric clinics at 24 locations in Germany.
(Reporting by Isabell Witt)