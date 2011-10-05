LONDON Oct 5 Quadriga Capital has put the sale of its Swiss-German private hospital operator Ameos on hold after disagreement over the price, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Private equity firms Advent International and Carlyle Group were the last two remaining bidders, sources had said previously.

Debt financing from a club of banks to support a buyout was in place for both investors, the source said.

None of the parties involved could be reached for comment.

In July, Quadriga Capital, the Germany-based private equity firm, put Ameos up for sale with Commerzbank coordinating the process. Ameos said in July it was looking into a potential capital increase to further grow the business. This is still an option in the form of raising debt financing, the sources said.

Headquartered in Zurich, Ameos was founded in 2002 by Axel Paeger and Martin Kerres and operates around 48 private hospitals and psychiatric clinics at 24 locations in Germany. (Reporting by Isabell Witt)