Dec 4 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle
Outfitters Inc forecast a current-quarter profit that
missed analysts' estimates and reported its fifth straight fall
quarterly income as weak mall traffic and online competition
hurt sales.
Shares of the company, which also said it would close 150
stores in North America over the next three years, fell as much
as 6.8 percent to $12.88 in trading after the bell on Thursday.
American Eagle along with teen apparel retailers
Aeropostale Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co have
been struggling to boost sales as shoppers make more of their
purchases online shopping or spend more on technology and food.
Increased competition from fast-fashion brands such as H&M
, Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara, which bring
the latest styles from the runway to their stores within weeks,
have also driven traffic away from their stores.
American Eagle, which operates the American Eagle and Aeris
brands, said it expects to earn 30-33 cents per share in the
fourth-quarter ending January.
Analysts' on average had expected 35 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Aeropostale and Abercrombie also cut their holiday quarter
profit forecasts on Wednesday.
Gap Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected
6 percent rise in same-store sales for November, sending its
shares up 3.5 percent after market.
American Eagle said same-store sales, which include online
sales, fell 5 percent in the third quarter. This was in-line
with the analysts' average estimate, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell 63 percent to $9 million, or 5 cents per
share in the third quarter ended Nov. 1.
American Eagle said it recorded restructuring charges of $18
million as it cut jobs and consolidated offices. It also
recorded a $33 million charge related to store closures.
Excluding these items, profit was 22 cents per share and in
line with expectations.
Revenue declined slightly to $854.3 million from $857.3
million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue
of $845.9 million.
Up to Thursday's close, American Eagle's shares had fallen 4
percent this year. Abercrombie's stock had lost 15.2 percent,
while Aeropostale's is down nearly 73 percent in the same
period.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru)