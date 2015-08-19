* 2nd-qtr same-store sales rise 11 pct vs est 7.8 pct

* Expects 3rd-qtr earnings/shr of $0.28-$0.31

* Shares fall as much as 10.5 pct (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

By Subrat Patnaik

Aug 19 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc said it expected third-quarter comparable store sales growth to be sharply lower than the big jump it reported in the second quarter, sending its shares down as much as 10.5 percent.

American Eagle said on Wednesday it expected same-stores sales to grow in the mid single-digit range in the current quarter, down from the 11 percent jump in the second quarter.

The same-store sales forecast implies a down tick to the recent improvement in comps, ITG Investment Research analyst Jeffrey Toohig said.

American Eagle has been able to drive same-store sales growth for the past three quarters by improving its merchandise, after sales growth declined for 2013 and most of 2014.

Nomura Equities Research analyst Simeon Siegel said investors were also disappointed that the company did not issue a stronger profit forecast for the third quarter.

The company forecast earnings per share of about 28 cents-31 cents. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 28 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investors were hoping for a 2-4 cents beat, Siegel said, adding that he was expecting earnings of 31 cents.

American Eagle said overall same-store sales rose 11 percent in the second quarter, the strongest growth in 13 quarters. Analysts on average had expected a 7.8 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

American Eagle, unlike rivals Aeropostale Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, has managed to win back shoppers by upgrading its merchandise to reflect trends such as festival- and bohemian-inspired dresses and tops, shirt dresses, and denim pencil skirts.

The company has also benefited from shifting away from logo-centric clothing, which has fallen out of fashion. It is also controlling inventories to boost margins and respond faster to changing fashion trends.

American Eagle said its net income rose to $33.3 million, or 17 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 1, from $5.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, American Eagle earned 16 cents per share, excluding a one-time tax benefit, beating analysts' average estimate of 14 cents.

Revenue rose 12.2 percent to $797.4 million, topping the $769.6 million analysts had expected.

The company's shares, which had gained nearly 32 percent this year to Tuesday, were down about 8.5 percent at $16.71 in late morning trading.

(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)