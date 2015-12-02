* American Eagle 3rd-qtr profit $0.38/shr vs est. $0.34
* Appoints Jay Schottenstein permanent CEO
* Expects 4th-qtr same-stores sales growth in mid-single
digits
* American Eagle shares up 2.7 pct
* Aeropostale shares down nearly 10 pct
By Subrat Patnaik
Dec 2 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle
Outfitters Inc said its holiday season sales were off to
a "solid start" and named Jay Schottenstein, who was heading the
company on an interim basis, as its permanent chief executive.
The company said on Wednesday it expected same-stores sales
to grow in the mid-single digits in the holiday quarter,
compared with flat growth last year.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix are
expecting 3.9 percent growth for American Eagle's fourth
quarter.
"The holiday season is off to a solid start, and we are
optimistic as we look ahead," said Schottenstein, who previously
served as the company's CEO for a decade, until he stepped down
in 2002.
Clothing will be the leading product category for holiday
purchases, retail industry research firm NPD Group said, adding
that nearly half of the respondents polled planned to purchase
it this holiday season. (bit.ly/1NPctwf)
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company also forecast
adjusted earnings of about 40-42 cents per share for the fourth
quarter, in-line with estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
In contrast, rival Aeropostale Inc expects
same-store sales for the vital holiday quarter to decline by
low- to mid-single digits.
The struggling mall-based retailer also forecast
fourth-quarter adjusted net loss of 4-17 cents per share, well
below analysts' average estimates a profit of 2 cents.
American Eagle, unlike rivals Aeropostale and Abercrombie &
Fitch Co, has managed to win back shoppers by upgrading
its merchandise to reflect trends such as festival- and
bohemian-inspired dresses and tops, shirt dresses, and denim
pencil skirts.
"It was a very strong quarter for AEO amid a disastrous
quarter for most mall-based retailers," Nomura analyst Simeon
Siegel said.
The company, which has also benefited from shifting away
from once popular logo-centric clothing, said its net income
jumped to $74.1 million, or 38 cents per share, in the third
quarter ended Oct. 31, from $9 million, or 5 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts' on average had expected earnings of 34 cents per
share.
"Lower levels of promotional activity have helped AEO to
rebuild its profitability," said Neil Saunders, who heads
research firm Conlumino.
Total net revenue rose 7.6 percent to $919.1 million, but
still fell short of the $927.4 million that analysts were
expecting.
American Eagle's shares were up about 2.7 percent at $16.24
in extended trading, while Aeropostale shares were down nearly
10 percent at 53 cents.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)