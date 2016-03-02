(Adds details, background, shares)
March 2 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle
Outfitters Inc reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly
sales, largely helped by demand for its Aerie brand in the
holiday shopping season.
The company's shares rose 5.2 percent in extended trading on
Wednesday.
American Eagle's results, which closely follow rival
Abercrombie & Fitch Co's surprise rise in same-store
sales, indicate that teen apparel retailers may be winning back
young shoppers who were flocking to fast-fashion companies such
as Inditex's Zara and H&M.
American Eagle has also benefited from controlling
inventories to boost margins and responding faster to changing
fashion trends.
The company said comparable sales in the Aerie brand, which
sells intimates and personal care products for women, rose 26
percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, topping the 13.5
percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.
American Eagle's net income rose to $81.7 million, or 42
cents per share, in the quarter, from $61.6 million, or 32 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The company's net revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1.07
billion.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)