(Adds comments from both sides, background)
By Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 16 A New York state appeals
court rejected former American International Group Inc
Chairman Maurice "Hank" Greenberg's bid to dismiss a lawsuit
accusing him of orchestrating an accounting fraud at the insurer
he ran for nearly four decades.
Thursday's unanimous decision by the state Appellate
Division suggests a trial may finally take place soon, after a
decade of sometimes-vitriolic legal wrangling between Greenberg,
who turns 90 next month, and three New York attorneys general.
The court said current Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
can pursue his effort to ban Greenberg from the securities
industry and from serving as an officer or director of a public
company. It also called Schneiderman's bid to recoup millions of
dollars of allegedly ill-gotten bonuses "legally viable."
Greenberg and co-defendant Howard Smith, a former AIG chief
financial officer, are accused of having tried to hide losses at
AIG through fraudulent transactions, including with a
reinsurance unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.
The court said the defendants failed to show no connection
between the wrongdoing and the alleged bonuses, and did not show
conclusively that an injunction was not warranted under the
Martin Act, New York state's powerful securities fraud law.
Greenberg may appeal, according to Stephen Aiello, a
spokesman for insurance company C.V. Starr & Co Inc, where
Greenberg is chairman and chief executive.
"This lawsuit has absolutely no merit," Aiello said. "This
case is a waste of taxpayer money."
Vincent Sama, a lawyer for Smith, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Schneiderman inherited the lawsuit from predecessors Eliot
Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo. He was forced to drop claims for as
much as $6 billion in damages, in the wake of a class action
settlement between AIG shareholders and the executives.
Critics, including former New York Governors Mario Cuomo and
George Pataki, have questioned the need to pursue the case once
damages could not be collected.
But Schneiderman has said executives who perpetrate fraud
should be held publicly accountable.
"We look forward to presenting the people's case at trial,"
Liz DeBold, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman, said on Thursday.
The defendants were accused of orchestrating a $500 million
transaction with Berkshire's General Re unit to boost loss
reserves without transferring risk, and a transaction with Capco
Reinsurance Co to hide a $210 million underwriting loss.
Mario Cuomo, Andrew's father, died in January. Buffett and
Berkshire were not accused of wrongdoing.
The case is People v Greenberg, et al, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 401720/2005.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Jonathan Oatis)