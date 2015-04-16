(Adds details of decision, background.)
NEW YORK, April 16 A New York state appeals
court rejected former American International Group Inc
Chairman Maurice "Hank" Greenberg's bid to dismiss a decade-old
lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating an accounting fraud at the
insurer.
The court found that the New York attorney general's claim
for Greenberg to disgorge millions of dollars in allegedly
ill-gotten bonuses was "legally viable."
Greenberg, 89, and his co-defendant, former AIG Chief
Financial Officer Howard Smith, who also faces the claim, are
accused of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
The defendants failed to show the lack of incentive
compensation resulting from the sham transactions at AIG, the
Appellate Division, First Department ruled.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is pursuing
the lawsuit initially brought by his predecessor, Eliot Spitzer,
also seeks to ban the defendants from the securities industry
and from serving as officers or directors of public companies.
The appeals court ruled in the state's favor on that relief
as well, finding that Greenberg and Smith failed to demonstrate
conclusively that a permanent injunction under the Martin Act,
New York's powerful securities fraud statute, was unwarranted.
