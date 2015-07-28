July 28 American International Group Inc named Douglas Dachille, chief executive of investment management firm First Principles Capital Management, as its chief investment officer and said it was acquiring First Principles.

Dachille will succeed William Dooley, who is retiring after nearly 40 years at the U.S. insurer.

Dachille will report to CEO Peter Hancock, AIG said on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal to acquire First Principles were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.