March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 28 American International Group Inc named Douglas Dachille, chief executive of investment management firm First Principles Capital Management, as its chief investment officer and said it was acquiring First Principles.
Dachille will succeed William Dooley, who is retiring after nearly 40 years at the U.S. insurer.
Dachille will report to CEO Peter Hancock, AIG said on Tuesday.
Financial terms of the deal to acquire First Principles were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.