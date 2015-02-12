(Adds analyst comment, Hancock letter)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Feb 12 American International Group
Inc reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings
on Thursday as low interest rates and refinancing expensive debt
hurt the insurer's results.
The New York-based company, the largest commercial insurer
in the United States and Canada, reported a 67 percent drop in
net income to $655 million, or $0.46 per share for the quarter
ended Dec. 31, compared with $2 billion, or $1.34 per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.05 per share
in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.4 billion, or $0.97
per share.
"In some respects it was a kitchen sink quarter. They did a
lot of clean up work here," said S&P Capital IQ equity analyst
Cathy Seifert.
AIG shares were down 1.6 percent at $51.62 after the bell.
AIG bought back expensive debt, leading to an after-tax loss
of $824 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Operating income
was hurt by lower workers' compensation discount and total
adverse prior-year reserve development.
AIG also declared a dividend of $0.125 per share and
authorized the repurchase of up to $2.5 billion worth of shares.
"Workers compensation partly relates to lower interest
rates. That doesn't have anything to do with AIG per se," said
Paul Newsome, of Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P.
As interest rates remain near zero, bond investors -
including insurance companies - have struggled to achieve
returns.
Newsome cautioned that AIG's efforts to simplify itself are
not yet done.
"This quarter will represent a setback in their efforts to
become a simple, more-easily understood company," Newsome said.
In a memo to employees obtained by Reuters, Chief Executive
Officer Peter Hancock said the company "deliberately" refinanced
debt, "understanding that there would be a short-term impact to
earnings, because we knew that the positive earnings impact over
the longer term would be better for stakeholders."
The fourth quarter marked the first full quarter under
Hancock, previously head of the company's property-casualty
business. He succeeded Bob Benmosche, who helped turn the
company around after bad bets on derivatives nearly sank the
company during the financial crisis.
In property casualty, net premiums earned dipped about 2
percent to $5.207 billion, while the combined ratio fell to
103.4 from 108.7. A result below 100 indicates an underwriting
profit, meaning an insurer is receiving more in premiums than it
is paying out in claims.
In personal insurance, net premiums earned slipped 5 percent
to $2.926 billion. But the combined ratio improved to 98.7 from
104.3.
