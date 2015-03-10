March 10 American Realty Capital Properties Inc named Glenn Rufrano chief executive, nearly three months after three top executives resigned due to an accounting error.

William Stanley has been the company's interim CEO since David Kay left the post in December.

Rufrano's appointment is effective April, the real estate investment trust said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)