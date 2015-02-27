NEW YORK Feb 27 American Realty Capital Properties, the real estate investment trust, said on Friday that it would post results for the first three quarters of 2014 on Monday, March 2, meeting the timeline it set when it announced in October that it had found accounting errors.

The company at the time fired its chief financial and chief accounting officers, and said a $23 million accounting mistake was intentionally not corrected after being discovered. It also said it would restate its first- and second-quarter results and delay third-quarter results.

ARCP shares fell more than 30 percent after the disclosure and remained under stress amid uncertainty about the date of restatements. The company subsequently set March 2 as its probable restatement date and third-quarter 2014 reporting date. On Friday, shares of ARCP climbed 7.8 percent to $11.40.

In December, Lisa McAlister, the former chief accounting officer, filed a lawsuit against ARCP and its two top executives, Chairman Nicholas Schorsch and Chief Executive David Kay.

McAlister alleged in the lawsuit that she and her colleagues were told by the CEO "not to change or correct the fraudulent reports, in an apparent effort to avoid public disclosure of the company's faltering financial performance."

The lawsuit alleged that on October 28, "Schorsch and Kay and senior management caused the Company to terminate Ms. McAlister's employment in retaliation for blowing the whistle on ARCP and to use her publicly as a scapegoat for Defendants' fraudulent conduct."

Schorsch and Kay have left ARCP but remain shareholders, and McAlister has dropped the lawsuit, according to several media reports.

The company has said that the accounting error concerned a measure of cash flow known as "adjusted funds from operations" that led ARCP to overstate its AFFP by three cents a share in the first quarter.

PGGM Investment Management, the Dutch pension fund that owns 1.3 percent of ARCP's common shares, issued an open letter on Friday calling for four board members close to Schorsch to resign. It also seeks nomination of a shareholder-recommended director to ensure that searches for a new chairman, chief executive and directors will be "satisfactory to all shareholders - and not just insiders."

"It was essential that they come out with the restatements by March 2, but we hope they will use the opportunity to think long and hard about restoring confidence in the company with regard to governance," Jorrit Arissen, PGGM's senior investment manager for listed real estate, said in a telephone interview. An ARCP spokesman declined comment on PGGM's letter.

The company on Friday did not say when it would report fourth-quarter results. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Dan Wilchins)